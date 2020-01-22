lucy
Lucy

Name: Lucy

Age: 2

My People and Place of Residence: Raul and Dawn Velazquez, of Momence

A Little Bit About Me: She loves to play with her brother and take naps.

Favorite Treat: Cookies

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Give me a cookie.

