Name: Luna
Age: 1
My People and Place of Residence: Maria Mares and Patrick Robinson, of Bradley
A Little Bit About Me: Luna is a treeing walker coonhound mix. She loves walks and playing with everyone.
Favorite Treat: Ice cubes
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Let’s go for a walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!