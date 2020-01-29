Name: Hank
Age: 4
My People and Place of Residence: Anthony and Mary Pogiolo, of Bradley.
A Little Bit About Me: Hank loves going for walks at the state park and howling when the ambulances drive by.
Favorite Treat: Bully sticks
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Are you gonna eat that?
