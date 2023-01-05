Pet of the Week: Jan. 5, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Jan 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pet of the Week: Chance. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: ChanceAge: 4My People and Place of Residence: Sandy Mabry, of Kankakee.A Little Bit About Me: I love my day care, “Pawz N Play,” run by Alex and Glenda. I love my mommy and Uncle Bob and Aunt Debbie.Favorite Treat: Raw turkey necks from Razzle Dazzle.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: ”Give me all of the peanut butter.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Definition of cool Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Definition of cool Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Best Bets: Week of Jan. 4-10 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of Jan. 4-10 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Best Bets: Week of Jan. 4-10 Daily Journal staff report Jan 4, 2023 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week. Advice articles Simple home safety solutions for aging in place Discovery of family secret troubles surviving relative When parents develop attitudes of entitlement Readers share tips on gift cards, coupons and more Husband's annual excursion doesn't play well at home Wife's online relationships blossom as marriage withers Money lessons from Marshall OVER EASY: How to say a hard thing OVER EASY: Being thankful Don't sit down to dinner with your creditors Woman still gets the cold shoulder from stepdaughter Sister tries to navigate couple's pending divorce Man's cheating shatters wife's sense of purpose Local Faces Local faces: Dec. 24, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Dec 24, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com and include caption information and photo credit. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife