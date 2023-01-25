Names: Cole and Smokey Joe.
Age: 7 and 1.
Our People and Place of Residence: Tammy and Marty Smith, of Gilman.
A Little Bit About Us: Cole has a bittersweet personality, while Smokey Joe is rambunctious.
Favorite Treat: Cole loves chip crumbs and Smokey Joe loves chicken flavor treats.
If We Could Speak, We Would Say: "Is it time to eat yet?"
