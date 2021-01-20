Annabel Lee Pet of the Week

Annabel Lee of Bradley.

 Photo submitted

Name: Annabel Lee

Age: 7

My People and Place of Residence: Lia Smietanski and Lori Latham, of Bradley.

A Little Bit About Me: Annabel is a Pembroke Welsh Corgi that loves barking at the animals on TV, going on walks with her family and meeting new people (socially-distanced, of course).

Favorite Treat: Catching air-popped popcorn as it falls from the counter!

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Follow me on Instagram @annabel.the.corgi!