Name: Annabel Lee
Age: 7
My People and Place of Residence: Lia Smietanski and Lori Latham, of Bradley.
A Little Bit About Me: Annabel is a Pembroke Welsh Corgi that loves barking at the animals on TV, going on walks with her family and meeting new people (socially-distanced, of course).
Favorite Treat: Catching air-popped popcorn as it falls from the counter!
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Follow me on Instagram @annabel.the.corgi!
