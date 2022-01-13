Pet of the Week - Twinkie

Pet of the Week: Twinkie.

 Photo submitted

Name: Twinkie

Age: 16

My People and Place of Residence: Carol Gribac of Manteno.

A Little Bit About Me: Sweet senior baby that loves to cuddle.

Favorite Treat: Pup-Peroni.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Take me with you, mom!