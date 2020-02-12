Name: Trigger
Age: 7
My People and Place of Residence: Eric and Breanna Ewald, of Herscher.
A Little Bit About Me: Trigger is from a litter of farm pups for free 7 years ago. They got me to be hunting buddy but turns out I’d rather be a couch potato at home all day, but they still love me like crazy.
Favorite Treat: Pineapple
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I need all the food in the house everyday
