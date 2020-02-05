Name: Aries
Age: 4
My People and Place of Residence: Crystal Melendez and Joshua Eby, of Clifton.
A Little Bit About Me: Aries loves to sleep in bed with her mom and dad. She thinks she’s a human, shows her personality through all the funny faces she makes. And is my mom’s shadow. There’s never a dull moment.
Favorite Treat: American cheese slices
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Can I has some of your food mom? I need it.
