Name: Aussie
Age: 6
My People and Place of Residence: Danielle and Corey Norton, of Clifton.
A Little Bit About Me: Aussie is 100% old English bulldog who loves attention and to be cuddled. She loves to lay around the house, and she makes a bed out of anything she wants.
Favorite Treat: Cheese
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Thanks, Dixie, for sharing your snacks with me when mom and dad aren’t looking
