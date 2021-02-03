...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sharply varying visibilities down to one quarter mile or
less in dense fog and dense freezing fog.
* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, De Kalb, La Salle, Grundy, Kankakee,
Livingston and Southern Will Counties.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold temperatures and freezing fog
could leads to slick road conditions. Expect sudden and sharply
varying visibilities over short distances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
