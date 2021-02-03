Pet of the Week - Maggie (Golden Doodle)

Pet of the Week: Maggie

 Photo submitted

Name: Maggie

Age: 1

My People and Place of Residence: The Westover-Nelson family of Bourbonnais.

A Little Bit About Me: I’m a golden doodle and I get excited when I see people and when I see squirrels. I love going on walks and being outside.

Favorite Treat: Carrots and ice cubes.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Somebody play with me!