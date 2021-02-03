Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sharply varying visibilities down to one quarter mile or less in dense fog and dense freezing fog. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, De Kalb, La Salle, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston and Southern Will Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold temperatures and freezing fog could leads to slick road conditions. Expect sudden and sharply varying visibilities over short distances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&