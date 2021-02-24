Name: Sally
Age: 2
My People and Place of Residence: Scott and Christi Landeck of Herscher.
A Little Bit About Me: Sally is our 2-year-old cattle dog that we adopted from the Kankakee Humane Foundation when she was just a puppy. She is the smartest girl with tons of energy. She loves to catch Frisbee’s and play fetch.
Favorite Treat: Pup cup (ice cream).
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Let’s go camping so we can play fetch all day!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.