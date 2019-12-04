Name: Sadie
Age: 3
My People and Place of Residence: Myles and Samantha Smith, of Bourbonnais.
A Little Bit About Me: Sadie is such a happy dog, and she is the happiest when she is with her family. She is spunky, loves to play, but she also loves naps.
Favorite Treat: All kinds.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Why did you leave me? (Even when we are gone for 5 minutes).
