Name: Tai
Age: 12
My People and Place of Residence: Belinda Balsano, of Kankakee.
A Little Bit About Me: I’m a rat terrier mix, and came from a rescue at about 1 -2 years old. He loves people, walks every morning, car rides, sight seeing and being the center of attention. Tai likes to hum when snuggling and loves belly rubs.
Favorite Treat: Dairy Queen ice cream.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: No one is as handsome as me, just look at this face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!