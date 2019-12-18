Name: Maisie Moo
Age: 1
My People and Place of Residence: Smith household of Wilmington
A Little Bit About Me: I was a rescue pup from Kentucky. My litter mates and I were left alone when our mom passed away. I was flown to the Northern Burbs where I spent a few days in a shelter until my mom and dad found me. I love to chase bunnies and cuddle with my blankie, and I always protect the house from the UPS guy. I’m the mascot of the community band, and I love on everybody.
Favorite Treat: All kinds
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Please adopt before you shop. You save two lives, the life of your new pet, and the life of the animal that will be rescued from the street once the shelter space is freed up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!