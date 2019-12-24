Name: Gizmo
Age: 6 months
My People and Place of Residence: Lauren Karsgaard, of Bourbonnais.
A Little Bit About Me: My mom calls me Cat. I like to jump on everything, knock things off the counter, tear up the blinds and steal my owners hair ties. I also enjoy sitting on the edge of the bathtub and touching the water and sometimes I fall in.
Favorite Treat: The dog’s food
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: You gonna eat that?
