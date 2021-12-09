Name: Pippi
Age: 10
My People and Place of Residence: Kevin and Shirley Easter of Momence.
A Little Bit About Me: I’m a Yorkshire terrier (Yorkie for short). I’m usually the boss ‘cause I like it that way. I lived with my mom JoAnn Gremar, since the day I was born. But when she fell and got hurt last year, I moved to my new home with my aunt and uncle. Then COVID happened and I still haven’t got to see my mom yet. She can’t leave her new home and I can’t go inside yet because of it. Stupid COVID!
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I miss my mom and I’m gonna give her lots of kisses when I can!