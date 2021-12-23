Name: Dug
Age: 2 ½
My People and Place of Residence: Debbie and Craig Clement of St. Anne.
A Little Bit About Me: Dug is a descendent of movie royalty!! His grandma, a purebred Great Pyrenees, was in the movie, “Santa Paws 2.” As were Dug’s dad and his littermates. Dug loves the farm life and, yep, he was born in a barn! He’s a handsome boy that is right by my side while I’m out in the yard!
Favorite Treat: Fresh egg from the chicken coop every morning!
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: When are the grandkids coming over? I want to play!!! Can we go for a gator ride?!