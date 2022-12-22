Name: Miles
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 11:56 am
Name: Miles
Age: 2
My People and Place of Residence: Mark and Rebecca Williams, of Bourbonnais.
A Little Bit About Me: Miles, a French Bulldog from Salt Lake City, joined our family summer of 2020. He’s a great boy with a fun attitude.
Favorite Treat: Dunkin’ Munchkins.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: ”Feed me, and let me sleep!”
