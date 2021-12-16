Name: Blue
Age: 4
My People and Place of Residence: Riley Kauzlaric of Coal City.
A Little Bit About Me: I am a rescue from Orphans of the Storm in Deerfield. I’m an American Staffordshire Terrier with a big head and an even bigger heart. I love to go on adventures with my dad and sleep on the most comfortable spot in the room.
Favorite Treat: Doggy biscuit with crunchy peanut butter.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Please pet me and why are you looking at those other dogs? Pay attention to only me, please!!