Pet of the Week - Blue

Pet of the Week: Blue.

 Photo submitted

Name: Blue

Age: 4

My People and Place of Residence: Riley Kauzlaric of Coal City.

A Little Bit About Me: I am a rescue from Orphans of the Storm in Deerfield. I’m an American Staffordshire Terrier with a big head and an even bigger heart. I love to go on adventures with my dad and sleep on the most comfortable spot in the room.

Favorite Treat: Doggy biscuit with crunchy peanut butter.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Please pet me and why are you looking at those other dogs? Pay attention to only me, please!!