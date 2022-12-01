Name: Emmet (left) and Hiro (right).
Age: 1 and 4.
Our People and Place of Residence: Andrew, Kati, Finn and Liam, of Buckingham.
A Little Bit About Us: Emmet is probably the neediest and most attention-seeking dog ever, but his cuddles are the best. Hiro is the biggest couch potato, and his snores can move mountains.
Favorite Treat: Everything, from fruits and veggies to any meats they can get.
If We Could Speak, We Would Say: ”More cuddles, please!” — Emmet; “One more treat, please, and then I go nap!” — Hiro.
Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week.
Clove Alliance staff and volunteers pose for a photo at the 2nd annual Brave, Bold, & Believed art show at the Majestic in April. The organization will celebrate 35 years in December.
