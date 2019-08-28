Name: Ellie Mae
Age: 5
My People and Place of Residence: Rayette and Larry Emling, of Kankakee
A Little Bit About Me: I’m sweet and I love everyone especially my human mama. I love long walks and being on my mom’s lap.
Favorite Treat: Sweet potato, cheese, carrots and my milk bone.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I love my mom and dad… now how about more sweet potatoes?
