Name: Remi
Age: 13
My People and Place of Residence: Dave Herberger and Emily LaVoie, of Kankakee.
A Little Bit About Me: I worked for KAMEG [Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group] for 9 years. I assisted the officers & special agents in finding drugs and guns because human noses aren’t as good as mine. I was the best drug K9 in the state of Illinois and I loved helping to make our community a safer place. Now I’m just a regular pet, loving the retired life.
Favorite Things: I love hugs and snuggling.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: #Hugsnotdrugs
