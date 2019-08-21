Name: Kramer
Age: 7
My People and Place of Residence: Emma Sliker and Raymond Leato, of Bourbonnais
A Little Bit About Me: I like to eat all day and drink out of the kitchen faucet. I like to run around the house and jump on things I shouldn’t be on. I like to stare out the window for hours and meow at the birds and squirrels. I love to bug my people and trick them into feeding me when it’s not time to eat.
Favorite Treat: Anything my people are eating.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Please, please, please feed me. I haven’t eaten in 10 minutes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!