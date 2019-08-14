Name: Charlie
Age: 2
My People and Place of Residence: Carly and Carrigan family, of Bourbonnais.
A Little Bit About Me: I hate the outdoors, but I’m a great mouser! They’re squirmy, but can’t get away from me. I also love chasing a flashlight. I tolerate my canine sister, Xena. She may be ten times my size, but everyone knows who’s in charge.
Favorite Treat: Mice. The fresher, the better.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Feed me, and I may let you pet me.
