Pet of the Week: Aug. 5, 2023
Daily Journal staff report
Aug 5, 2023

Name: Finn
Age: 1
My People and Place of Residence: Emma Burling, of St. Anne.
A Little Bit About Me: Finn is a career-changed service dog because of his anxiety. Now, he loves to watch out the window all day, Army crawl and nibble on blankets.
Favorite Treat: Whipped cream and peanut butter.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Can I have a bigger window to look out of, please?