Pet of the Week: Aug. 26, 2023

Name: Ernie
Age: 3
My People and Place of Residence: Angie and Barry Robison, of Kankakee.
A Little Bit About Me: Ernie has "little man" syndrome. He's everyone's friend but badly wants to be "top dog." Ernie is also my diabetic alert dog.
Favorite Treat: Himalayan Chews.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: They call me Teddy Bear, but it's a fancy name for a mutt.