Names: Nathan, Earl and Oliver
Ages: 10 years, 6 years and 3 years
Our People and Place of Residence: Ellis and Colleen Stephens of Peotone.
A Little Bit About Us: Nathan, Earl and Oliver are all retired racing greyhounds. They came from Alabama, Florida and Iowa before we adopted them. They love their retirement and they love to sleep — we call them 45 mph “couch potatoes.” And, they love people. They are great dogs!
Favorite Treat: Ol’ Roy Munchy Bones, but any treat will do. They LOVE treats!
If We Could Speak, We Would Say: I love you for adopting us and giving us such a wonderful retirement!