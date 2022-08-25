Pet of the Week: Aug. 25, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Aug 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pet of the Week: Briella. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: BriellaAge: 9My People and Place of Residence: Gina and Bob of Bradley.A Little Bit About Me: I am a rescue baby from a scary Chicago junkyard. My Mommy and Daddy adopted me at age 2. I love walks, doing Zoomies and being an ESA to my Mom.Favorite Treat: Omaha Smoked Jerky Dog Treats.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I love my Mommy and Daddy and, yeah, my little doggie sister, Midgie. I had a rough start but a beautiful loving home now. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A cat's life for me Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A cat's life for me Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Aug. 24-30 Daily Journal staff report Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Aug. 24-30 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Aug. 24-30 Daily Journal staff report Aug 24, 2022 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week. Advice articles Time to get serious Random, useful, fun travel tips Wife keeps bringing up husband's long affair Struggling wife at wits' end with unhelpful hubby Back to school, ready or not Daughter's fiance often makes puzzling remarks How to give wisely to a charity OVER EASY: The gift of a child Ways to pay for long-term care without insurance or savings Teenager's behavior makes Grandma want to stay home You'll want to make a batch of this effective DIY upholstery cleaner Readers share frugality tips A will or a trust? Local Faces Local faces: Aug. 13, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Aug 13, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, organizations and events. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife