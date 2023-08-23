Pet of the Week: Aug. 23, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Aug 23, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Elvis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: ElvisAge: 9My People and Place of Residence: Jen and Wolfgang Henderson, of BradleyA Little Bit About Me: I love to play fetch and go on walks. I love making new friends, both human and canine.Favorite Treat: Baby carrots.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Battling Imposter Syndrome Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Battling Imposter Syndrome Follow Lifestyles on Instagram e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Weekly Calendar Life top story Best Bets: Week of Aug. 21-28 Daily Journal staff report Aug 21, 2023 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including the Will County Fair and the Voices of the Past cemetery walk. Advice articles Parent tired of hosting the neighborhood bully Encouragement is one thing I need to keep going Don't let lunch eat a hole in your future Tribute to late wife upsets current spouse Husband's constant preaching is its own version of hell Goddaughter's wedding is perfect time to mend fences Man unnerved by scantily clad stepdaughter Husband's ambivalence about a baby leaves wife high and dry Retailer gift cards: Use 'em or lose 'em Financial adviser ignores contact preferences 5 steps to take when you feel like giving up 6 years on, widow can't let go of husband Young nephew always inserted into adult gatherings