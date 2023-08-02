Pet of the Week: Aug. 2, 2023 Daily Journal staff report Aug 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Name: Basil. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: BasilAge: 2My People and Place of Residence: Doug and Loretta Burling, of St. Anne.A Little Bit About Me: She has a clown personality, loves her food and treats and loves her belly rubbed.Favorite Treat: Cucumbers and apples.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I should have been an only dog, but my dad brought home my sister. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: One year at home Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: One year at home Follow Lifestyles on Instagram e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Weekly Calendar Life top story Best Bets: Week of July 31 - Aug. 6 Daily Journal staff report Jul 31, 2023 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including the annual National Night Out and a dog adoption event at the Kankakee Farmers' Market. Advice articles Friendships that took a hit during COVID need rekindling 7 ways to get rid of wasps safely Are debit and credit cards making us fat? Parents make surprising choice after divorce PDA by son and girlfriend makes his mom uncomfortable Neighbor becomes intruder in couple's lives and home Woman asks Abby to convey message to man in need Teen son battles insecurity exacerbated by absent father Pickleball partnership might be too much of a good thing Solving the mystery of ceiling fan direction Romance has drained from decade-long relationship Saving money on detergent doses How to win the battle over temptation