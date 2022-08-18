Pet of the Week: Aug. 18, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Aug 18, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pet of the Week: Odie. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Name: OdieAge: 1My People and Place of Residence: Chris Orenbas, of Bourbonnais.A Little Bit About Me: He’s a sweet rescue puppy who makes me laugh.Favorite Treat: Blue Buffalo treats.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Play with me endlessly! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Can I have your autograph? Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Can I have your autograph? Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Aug. 17-23 Daily Journal staff report Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Aug. 17-23 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Aug. 17-23 Daily Journal staff report Aug 17, 2022 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week. Advice articles Ways to pay for long-term care without insurance or savings Teenager's behavior makes Grandma want to stay home You'll want to make a batch of this effective DIY upholstery cleaner Readers share frugality tips A will or a trust? 8 strategies to graduate college debt-free Ex asks woman if she's available for cuddling Woman and her son endure boyfriend's odd behavior How to clean your Keurig and how often you should Retired man ready to travel while wife still is working OVER EASY: Celebrate life Jealousy undermines woman's relationship with retiree How to choose a 55-plus active adult community Local Faces Local faces: August 6, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Aug 6, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. Submit your photos to localfaces@daily-journal.com to be featured. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife