Pet of the Week: April 8, 2023

Name: Piper
Age: 4
My People and Place of Residence: Taylor Persic, of Kankakee.
A Little Bit About Me: Piper loves to join her human friends on long bike rides and walks. She also loves to sit on the couch and be on squirrel patrol.
Favorite Treat: Pancakes.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I own this house.