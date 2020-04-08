Name: Buddy
Age: 4
My People and Place of Residence: Steve and Theresa Hoblitzell, of Manteno.
A Little Bit About Me: My mom and dad rescued me a few years ago and I’ve been the happiest boy ever since. I love getting Dad up to go for a walk every morning and getting head massages from Mom.
Favorite Treat: Pup cones from Dairy Queen
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I love my mom and dad so much.
