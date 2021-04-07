Name: Cubby
Age: 1
My People and Place of Residence: Cassie Vent, of Bradley.
A Little Bit About Me: I’m an Old English sheepadoodle. I was born in a barn. I love to play with other dogs, my dog brother and my toys. When my owner is upset, I make her happy. I love to play outside and sleep in my mom’s comfy bed.
Favorite Treat: Peanut butter and milk bones.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I love you Mom! Thank you for taking care of me.
