Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.