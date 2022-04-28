Pet of the Week - Brody and Liza

Pet of the Week: Big Brody James and Little Liza.

 Photo submitted

Name: Big Brody James and Little Liza

Ages: Brody is 10, and Liza is 5.

Our People and Place of Residence: Harry and Brenda Lindgren, of Bourbonnais.

A Little Bit About Us: They rule our hearts. Brody is a great guard dog, a gentleman and he loves his Dr. Joe. Liza is great at swimming, is a sleeper and a princess.

Favorite Treat: Chicken-wrapped sweet potatoes (and bunny droppings, if available).

If We Could Speak, We Would Say: “Stop leaving us home alone; we can’t live without you.”

