Pet of the Week: April 28, 2022

Name: Big Brody James and Little Liza
Ages: Brody is 10, and Liza is 5.
Our People and Place of Residence: Harry and Brenda Lindgren, of Bourbonnais.
A Little Bit About Us: They rule our hearts. Brody is a great guard dog, a gentleman and he loves his Dr. Joe. Liza is great at swimming, is a sleeper and a princess.
Favorite Treat: Chicken-wrapped sweet potatoes (and bunny droppings, if available).
If We Could Speak, We Would Say: "Stop leaving us home alone; we can't live without you."