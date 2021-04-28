Name: Tuxedo (Tux)
Age: Adult
My People and Place of Residence: Susan Henke of Kankakee.
A Little Bit About Me: Tuxedo (Tux) is an outdoor stray cat who has lived in the Cobb Park neighborhood for 6-plus years. In March of 2020, he adopted me and stays very close to home. He loves being brushed, getting flea medicine and treats while staying warm on a heated pad in a cat house and nesting in straw behind bushes.
Favorite Treat: Lamb chops, trout, salmon and sardines.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I am the luckiest outdoor cat that ever strayed!