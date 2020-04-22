Name: Buddy
Age: 9 months
My People and Place of Residence: Paula Mickler, of Manteno.
A Little Bit About Me: Taking long walks, chasing squirrels and collecting empty water bottles are my passion.
Favorite Treat: Anything, but I only get milk bones.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: If the humans in this world could share as much love as I do, the world would be a better place.
