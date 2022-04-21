Pet of the Week - Buddy

Pet of the Week: Buddy.

 Photo submitted

Name: Buddy

Age: 3

My People and Place of Residence: The DeLahr family, of Watseka.

A Little Bit About Me: He loves playing fetch and lots of attention.

Favorite Treat: Bacon.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Throw it one more time, please!

