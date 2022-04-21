Pet of the Week: April 21, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Apr 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pet of the Week: Buddy. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Name: BuddyAge: 3My People and Place of Residence: The DeLahr family, of Watseka.A Little Bit About Me: He loves playing fetch and lots of attention.Favorite Treat: Bacon.If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Throw it one more time, please! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A one-derful year Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A one-derful year Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet CALENDAR Best Bets: Week of April 20-26 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of April 20-26 Weekly Calendar Local News Calendar of Events: April 20-26 Daily Journal staff report Apr 20, 2022 Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar. Advice articles Food prices skyrocketing A little appliance know-how can save a lot of money Can you have 2 life insurance policies? Glib food comment eats at woman who has battled weight Woman runs out of patience with boyfriend's addiction Simple solutions for 3 common laundry problems Travel plans complicated by boyfriend's guilt trip What to do with your tax refund Dad signals he might bring girlfriend to guys weekend OVER EASY: Randy's good heart A common heart problem that often is ignored Accepting Grandma irked by intolerance of others So, you're getting a tax refund Local Faces Local faces: March 19, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Mar 19, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people in March. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife