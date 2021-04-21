Names: Simon (right) and Barney (left).
Age: Simon passed in 2020 and lived until age 15; Barney is 15.
Our People and Place of Residence: Charlene Brandenburg of Kankakee.
A Little Bit About Us: Simon was a Chihuahua and Barney is a long-hair Chihuahua. They loved playing with each other for many years.
Favorite Treat: Barney loves treats!
If We Could Speak, We Would Say: I know I was really loved and will be missed by all my family — Simon. Mom, where is my brother, Simon, and can I have a treat and hugs? — Barney.