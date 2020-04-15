Name: Lucy Lou
Age: 1
My People and Place of Residence: Jayson Roesel, of Bourbonnais.
A Little Bit About Me: I love going for car rides. If I notice you’re leaving, I’ll sit by the door waiting patiently for it to open so I can be the first one to the car. She loves to sleep.
Favorite Treat: Chicken or steak
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I’m not spoiled, I’m loved. Now fetch me some food.
