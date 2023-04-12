Name: Winnie
Age: 1
My People and Place of Residence: Matt and Joy Striggow of Manteno.
A Little Bit About Me: I’m a lover of all people. Never met a person who I didn’t want to become instant friends with. I also love adventures. Especially to the farm to help my farmer Matt; watching the corn grow after a busy planting season last summer!
Favorite Treat: My daily dental treat, peanut butter cookie bones from a trip to the Kankakee County Farmers' Market, and the occasional Frosty Paw treat!
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I'm SO happy to see you! Let's be BFFs!
