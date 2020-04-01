Name: Jacie
Age: 4
My People and Place of Residence: Jerry and Carolyn Balthazar of Bradley.
A Little Bit About Me: I was adopted at a pet fair after my sisters and I were rescued from a dumpster in Chicago.
Favorite Treat: Broccoli and raw carrots, but I love ice cream, too.
If I Could Speak, I Would Say: I would ask to go for a long walk with my cousin, Mayzie, and stop to see my sitter for some kisses.
