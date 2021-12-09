PEOTONE — Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday is Peotone’s Christmas in the Village, taking place on and around Main Street.
There will be performances (both song and dance), craft stations, raffles and much more throughout the day-long event. Local businesses will be running specials throughout the event.
At 2 p.m. at Pearl Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 701 S. Governors Hwy., Santa will be flying in by helicopter, and children will be able to visit with him and the Grinch. Children 12 and under will receive a goodie bag from Santa.
From 3 to 4 p.m., there will be reindeer at the corner of North Second Street and North Street. At 3:30 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive downtown by firetruck, and they and the Grinch will be in the downtown area for visits.
At 5 p.m. is the lighted parade which will begin at Peotone Junior High School, 1 Blue Devil Drive, and end at the intersection of Crawford Avenue and West Street.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit villageofpeotone.com.