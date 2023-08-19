Maggie Hockenberry

Maggie Hockenberry sits at the desk of news director during her first day on the job. Hockenberry took the reins Aug. 7.

 Photo provided

For the first time in WCIA’s 70-year history, a woman is leading the newsroom.

Peotone native Maggie Hockenberry took the reins Aug. 7, which also happened to be her birthday.

“I want this opportunity to show other women in this building and other women pursuing this industry — if you put in the hard work, it’s possible,” she said.

