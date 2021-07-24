PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Asked where she got the knack for successfully growing beautiful plants and a well-kept lawn, Juvon Steel gives the credit to her mother — Queen Steel.
“I got her green thumb,” Steel said. “She loved working with her plants.”
While she is unable to enjoy gardening, Steel brings her 91-year-old mother to her home on Sneed Court.
“She sits on the porch and loves to look at it,” Steel said.
The ground is sandy, making it hard to grow grass.
However, Steel has done well in her five years at the house.
“Every time it rained, I threw out some grass seed,” Steel explained.
“Yard work is a lot of work. The last two years I have really been working on it.”
Steel is able to do this while also taking care of her mother and working at Garden of Prayer Youth Center.
Steel said she just takes pride in the upkeep of her home.
“It is hard work but I enjoy it. It is something I like to do.”