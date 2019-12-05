Celebrate the magic of the holiday season as Paula Aubry School of Dance presents “The Nutcracker”at 7 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Shows will take place at Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave. in Kankakee.
“There is nothing else like this in our community to start the holiday season,” studio owner Amy Morris said. “It’s important to bring a ful-length ballet to the stage for both our dancers as well as the community.
“It is a wonderful experience for the dancers to be a part of the most recognizable and well-known ballet.”
Mrs. Aubry, original dance studio owner for 25 years, first presented the ballet locally in 1980, only performing the second act. In time, it has become a performance of the full ballet.
Paula Aubry School of Dance performs “The Nutcracker” biennially, and all students in Level 1 and above are part of the production. Nearly 325 dancers will perform throughout the weekend.
And the audience can expect a lot of talent.
“These dancers have worked nine short weeks to bring this to the stage,” Morris said. “No one will walk away disappointed.”
Paula Aubry School of Dance advanced dancers perform the 11 soloist roles including the dolls, Rose Queen and the Sugar Plum Fairy. The younger students in fourth through eighth grades perform 20 soloist roles including Clara, the Nutcracker Prince and the Party Scene.
Performing as Clara is Addison Magruder, and performing as the Nutcracker Prince is Halie Jernigan.
“Addison and Halie are both very talented young girls,” Morris said. “Their natural talent is what gives them an advantage but their work ethic and drive is what make them a perfect Clara and Prince.”
The cast also includes: Sugar Plum Fairy, Amber Kurtz; Rose Queen, Sloane Provost; Snow Queens, Annie Dickenson, Maci Goodrich and Jenna Soucie; Bachelor Buttons, McKay Orwig, Devin Denoyer and Lindsey Long; Red Doll, Ella Drury; Blue Doll, Stephanie Mantooth; Purple Doll, Gianna Kohl; Soldier Doll, Emmagene Draper; Puppet, Waverly Martinez; Mouse King, Reagan Provost; Mice, Owen Heuring, Halia Tudor, Taylor Gilbert and Kiernan Tammen; Christmas Mouse, Gianna Magruder; Fritz, Sophia Darling; Party Scene Girls, Emmeline Sovinski, Myah Crawford, Camille Degedeh, Tess Prairie, Emma Decker, Grace Barker, Sofia Martinez, Georgia Kohl and Emma Magruder; and Party Scene Boys, Madelyn Schillinger-Hogan, Madyson McKuras, Hunter Haase, Cassie Wilson, Cydnee Ortman, Lily Goselin, Alexas Ortega, Hope Jacklin and Hailey Warburton.
“From the costumes to the choreography and even the scenery, the audience will feel they are attending a professional ballet,” Morris said. “Many people respond they can’t believe how many dancers, at all levels, look amazing from head to toe.”
Morris added, “I love that this has been a tradition for so many families over the past 39 years. I love that so many alumni can identify with the costumes, the rehearsals and the jitters as the overture plays.”
But the best compliment Morris has received regarding the show –“The amount of professionalism and talent in the community.”
Morris became owner of the studio in 1997 after Aubry retired.
“She (Aubry) set a foundation and we have continued to make what was good even better,” Morris said. “We believe in running a professional studio which teaches so much more than dance, it’s the discipline as well.”
Morris began as a ballet student under Aubry and later taught classes before becoming studio owner.
“I learned from the best,” she said. “She was and is a class act, a true pioneer. She has never missed one of my shows in 22 years and stands in the wing behind me on opening night.”
Morris also said she is where she is today because of her extraordinary staff.
“I say it is a puzzle and I am only one part of it,” she said. “I have surrounded myself with people that have gifts I do not have. They make me look good, from my office manager, to my teachers and to my seamstress, ‘Aunt Gwen.’ They work very hard to make this production come together.”
And the most rewarding part about Morris’ job – “The dancers I get to watch grow into young women who have learned so much more than dance,” Morris said. “Watching that pre-ballet student come in ballet class and burst with excitement as we reach for snowflakes. Or the dancer who comes in shy or lacking confidence and in time, you see how dance has changed them.
“I am so lucky to have this position and I often remind myself the role I play in so many young lives. I am proud of what we offer here in this small community and I am definitely grateful I had the foundation to continue this legacy.”
Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased in advance at paulaaubrydance.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.
