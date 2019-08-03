No iconic scene from Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp” here! Just a pasta dinner fundraiser from the Iroquois County Animal Rescue (ICARe), used to help their four-legged friends.
This Sunday, August 4 from 1-4 p.m., join the Iroquois County Animal Rescue (ICARe) for their Pasta for Puppies fundraiser. The fundraiser will take place at the Kankakee Civic Center, 803 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.
The purpose of Pasta for Puppies is to raise funds so that ICARe can create a meet and greet room for dogs and puppies to meet potential parents. “This is a very unique thing we’re doing at our shelter,” said Sarah Jensen, ICARe volunteer, event fundraiser and social media coordinator.
The meet and greet room will be designed like a home, equipped with furniture, a TV, a video game system, air conditioning, heating and more.
“We want to create a home like environment for the meet and greets so that potential parents can see the dog or puppy in a home environment and get to know their personality,” said Jensen. “We’re hoping that this will be a good way for the parents to socialize and spend time getting to know the dogs and puppies by relaxing, watching TV or playing a video game.”
The pasta bar dinner will be catered by The Chicago Dough Company of Bourbonnais. Admission for the dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Silent auctions and raffle items will be held as well at the dinner. Carry-out will also be available.
During the pasta dinner, musician Little Daddy will be performing and there’ll be plenty of room to dance.
ICARe currently has 100 cats available for adoption and will soon have 50 kittens available for adoption. They also have 9 dogs available for adoption, including Hollingsworth, Higgins and Tobert (Labrador and Dachshund mix puppies), who were rescued late last month from being euthanized.
During the fundraiser, ICARe will be holding a food drive for the shelter from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For each item a person donates, they’ll earn an extra entry into a raffle to win a TV. Donations can include: dog or cat food, dog or cat treats, dog or cat toys, cat litter, cleaning supplies, paper towels, laundry detergent, dryer sheets and more. In addition to providing for the cats and dogs in our shelter, ICARe also holds a monthly Pet Food Pantry.
The second Sunday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. at the ICARe shelter, they open their Pet Food Pantry and provide food free of charge to residents of Iroquois County.
The only requirements to obtain the food are: must live in Iroquois County, and be either: a veteran, a senior citizen or have low income. If you qualify, you’ll be provided with the food needed to care for your cat or dog for the entire month.
Most of ICARe’s cats and dogs reside in its main shelter or in foster care, until they find a “furever” home. ICARe also operates a sanctuary which cares for senior cats and dogs, cats with FeLV and FIV and cats with stomatitis. They also operate a food pantry once a month for those who need assistance caring for their cats and dogs.
They offer low-cost vaccines and micro chipping, as well as low-cost spays and neuters. ICARe is a licensed 501©(3) charity and can provide tax deductible letters for any donations they receive.
ICARe was founded in 2008, and it’s a nonprofit with 100 percent of all donations or revenue from events being put back into the shelter.
