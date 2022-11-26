Art stock photo (copy) (copy)
KoliadzynskaIryna/iStock

A new art studio, Hedgeapple Arts, has recently opened in downtown Kankakee. Studio art classes and creative experiences are offered for a wide range of ages. An Art Exhibit & Open House event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 1, featuring the artwork of current students, light refreshments, a drawing and art gifts available for purchase.

Founder and owner/operator Katie Bretzlaff has more than 22 years of professional art education experience in Kankakee County, having taught art at the high school to early elementary levels, as well as serving as an adjunct professor of art.

Bretzlaff has earned bachelors and masters degrees in art education and has been involved in the local arts community in Kankakee County for the past 20 years. She is teaching classes to a wide range of ages and ability levels at Hedgeapple Arts, including classes for adults, teens, big kids and little kids — with a new slate of classes starting in January.

